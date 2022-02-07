Matty Longstaff in line for Mansfield debut against Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield could hand a debut to on-loan Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff in Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester.

Longstaff, 21, joined the Stags on deadline day, having spent the earlier part of the campaign in Scotland with Aberdeen.

Veteran former Sheffield United and Brighton winger Jamie Murphy has joined on loan from Hibernian until the end of the season.

Midfielder George Lapslie (thigh) is looking at another few weeks out, while defender Richard Nartey has returned to parent club Burnley, but Mansfield will retain his registration if needed as cover.

Colchester will again be without goalkeeper Shamal George through suspension.

George was sent off for violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident during the 1-1 draw against Swindon and remains banned.

U’s defender Luke Chambers was also dismissed late on in the same game for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, so should be available after missing the past two matches.

Defender Tom Dallison will be assessed after suffering an injury during the warm up ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Leyton Orient, while forward John Akinde has been out due to Covid-19.