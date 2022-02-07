Exeter in no mood to rush Sam Nombe back into starting line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Exeter in no mood to rush Sam Nombe back into starting line-up

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 4.02pm
Exeter are taking a cautious approach to Sam Nombe’s fitness (Joe Giddens/PA)
Exeter are taking a cautious approach to Sam Nombe’s fitness (Joe Giddens/PA)

Exeter seem likely to resist the temptation to hand fit-again Sam Nombe a starting spot at home to Leyton Orient.

Nombe played a pivotal role in Exeter’s 2-1 win at Swindon, coming off the bench to set up Jevani Brown’s equaliser before being involved in the move that led to a late winner from Thimothee Dieng.

But Grecians boss Matt Taylor says he can not rush Nombe back into his starting XI following the striker’s two-month absence with a hamstring injury.

Taylor has no fresh injury concerns after Exeter moved into the Sky Bet Two League play-offs by taking 10 points from four games.

Orient have gone two months without a win and under-pressure boss Kenny Jackett says his side have been left unbalanced by illness and injury.

Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald both missed the weekend home defeat to Colchester through illness and Jordan Brown was taken to hospital after cutting his head in the first half.

Frank Nouble is available again after being unable to play against parent club Colchester on Saturday.

George Ray, who joined on loan from Exeter last week, can not feature on Tuesday, but Callum Reilly is back in contention after three months out and expected to take his place on the O’s bench.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier