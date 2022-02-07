Injured midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi left out of Celtic’s European squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Injured midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi left out of Celtic’s European squad

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 4.04pm
Yosuke Ideguchi is not in Celtic’s squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Yosuke Ideguchi is not in Celtic’s squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Injured Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has been left out of the club’s latest European squad but David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi are included.

Ideguchi suffered a heavy knock on his lower leg during Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over Alloa on January 22 and the club have not divulged a time frame for his return.

Furuhashi and Turnbull have both been missing with hamstring injuries since before the winter break.

Christopher Jullien, who is yet to make his comeback from a serious knee injury, is also in the squad which has been registered with UEFA for the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Ismaila Soro, who has come off the bench twice in recent weeks, has been omitted from the squad.

Celtic face Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the play-off round with the first leg at Parkhead on February 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier