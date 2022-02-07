Sutton boss Matt Gray ponders his options for Salford clash By Press Association February 7 2022, 4.04pm Sutton manager Matt Gray could switch things around as his side prepare to host Salford (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sutton boss Matt Gray could freshen up his side when they take on Salford. Gray named an unchanged team from the one that won against Carlisle last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at the weekend. The U’s are still pushing for promotion and remain unbeaten in eight games, sitting third in Sky Bet League Two. Striker Richie Bennett could lead the line again after scoring his first home goal for the club since September against the Pirates following his return from injury. Luke Bolton is pushing to make his Salford debut. The winger signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Ammies from Manchester City last month. Ibou Touray is still a doubt after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a knock. Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and Ian Henderson are sidelined through injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier New signing Luke Bolton set to make his Salford debut against Port Vale Gary Bowyer praises Salford’s patience in hard-fought victory over Carlisle Matt Smith heads home Salford winner in narrow League Two victory over Carlisle Matt Gray hails ‘fantastic’ performance as Sutton beat Carlisle