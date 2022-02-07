Lewis Young and Jack Young should make Wycombe squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe could hand debuts to Lewis Wing and Jack Young when they host Shrewsbury.

Wing brought a five-year spell with Middlesbrough to a close when he moved to Adams Park on deadline day.

He was joined at Wanderers by fellow midfielder Young, who arrived on loan from Newcastle.

Wycombe announced last week that long-serving midfielder Matt Bloomfield had retired on medical grounds.

Shrewsbury also have two deadline-day signings pushing for debuts.

Tom Flanagan, from Sunderland, and Newcastle loanee Matty Bondswell were both unused substitutes against Fleetwood.

Saikou Janneh could be handed a start after impressing as a half-time substitute on Saturday.

Luke Leahy returned from a knee injury and came through unscathed.