Doncaster without Ethan Galbraith for Ipswich encounter

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 4.28pm
Ethan Galbraith will not play against Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ethan Galbraith will not play against Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster will be without midfielder Ethan Galbraith as they prepare to face Ipswich.

The 20-year-old midfielder missed Saturday’s victory over Sunderland with a calf injury and Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey confirmed the Manchester United loanee will also have no part to play on Tuesday.

Dan Gardner came off the bench in the 70th minute for the first time since returning from injury and will be in contention to feature again.

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams also played 90 minutes on his return at the weekend and will most likely start again.

Defender Kane Vincent-Young could return to the Ipswich squad.

The 25-year-old was given a red card after receiving two yellows late in the game against AFC Wimbledon and missed the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, but also failed to make the squad for Town’s 1-0 win over Gillingham.

Lee Evans played 90 minutes on his return from a groin injury and could be in contention to start again.

Midfielder Sam Morsy will serve the last of his four-match suspension.

