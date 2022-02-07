Barnsley and Cardiff charged by FA over clashes at end of Oakwell match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnsley and Cardiff charged by FA over clashes at end of Oakwell match

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 4.32pm
Barnsley and Cardiff have been charged by the Football Association after heated scenes at the end of their Sky Bet Championship clash on February 2 (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley and Cardiff have been charged by the Football Association after heated scenes at the end of their Sky Bet Championship clash on February 2 (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barnsley and Cardiff have been charged by the Football Association following a stormy end to their Oakwell fixture.

The Sky Bet Championship game on February 2, which Cardiff won 1-0, saw heated scenes on the pitch at the final whistle.

Tempers continued to run high in the tunnel as Barnsley assistant manager Joseph Laumann and Cardiff boss Steve Morison were involved in an altercation before players and staff from both teams came together.

A statement from the FA read: “Barnsley FC and Cardiff City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Wednesday 2 February 2022.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, following the end of the fixture.

“Barnsley FC and Cardiff City FC have until Wednesday 9 February 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

