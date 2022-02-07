Sean Dyche intends to make Manchester United’s visit to Burnley an awkward one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Dyche intends to make Manchester United’s visit to Burnley an awkward one

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 5.12pm
Burnley manager Sean Dyche intends to make life awkward for Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)
Burnley manager Sean Dyche intends to make Manchester United’s visit to Turf Moor an awkward one as he seeks to end his side’s long winless run.

The Premier League’s bottom team have not registered three points since the end of October but back-to-back clean sheets in goalless draws with Arsenal and fellow strugglers Watford have boosted confidence.

Dyche’s side, who have at least a couple of games in hand over their main rivals, are only one win from lifting themselves out of the bottom three but with United and then Liverpool to visit this week, the real challenge is to keep things moving in the right direction.

That will mean harnessing home advantage and making life difficult for their more illustrious opponents, while hoping to capitalise on any vulnerabilities in United’s confidence after their FA Cup defeat to Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties.

“You hope they are (vulnerable) but you can’t guarantee it. They have some very big players with real quality,” he said.

“There is a bit of noise for many different reasons around Manchester United at the minute.

“Particularly when we play the bigger teams, the superpower clubs, we make the game feel different and feel awkward for them, mixing the play and asking different kinds of questions and we have found we can win these kind of games and get results.

“That’s our job and that’s what we intend to do.”

There were boos after Saturday’s goalless draw with Watford and Dyche accepts his team have to offer a bit more in order to use the support the fans give the team.

“I think there is a little bit of nervousness. We are not stupid, we have to continue the strong record we have had over the years at Turf Moor,” he added.

“If you win games the fans feel great, but I’m certainly not going to question our fans in any shape or form.

“We have to deliver a performance which will give them that feeling and we are trying to.

“I thought we performed really well at their place (they lost 3-1 at Old Trafford in late December) and late on created some good chances, statistically it was one of our best performances.

“They’ve had a bit more time to work with the manager, who’s had some time to get across his thoughts.

“But I think we can build on the mentality from that performance and the last couple.”

