Elijah Adebayo and Sonny Bradley could return when Luton host Barnsley

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo and captain Sonny Bradley could return as Luton host Barnsley in the Championship.

Adebayo has not been risked in the last three games due to a niggle, while Bradley has missed four matches.

Luke Berry is out with a hamstring injury.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Clark is nearing a return but this match comes just too soon.

Barnsley have new signing Domingos Quina available again after being cup-tied for Saturday’s trip to Huddersfield.

Defender Jasper Moon is back in training after injury but will not feature until the Tykes face QPR next weekend.

Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Matty Wolfe and Victor Adeboyejo are making progress but not yet ready to return.

Captain Cauley Woodrow is a long-term absentee after knee surgery.