Sam Cosgrove set for first Plough Lane appearance as an AFC Wimbledon player

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 5.24pm
Sam Cosgrove will be looking to start in front of the Wimbledon faithful (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Sam Cosgrove will be looking to start in front of the Wimbledon faithful (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Sam Cosgrove is set to make his home debut when AFC Wimbledon welcome League One leaders Rotherham to Plough Lane.

The 25-year-old striker, a deadline day loan signing from Birmingham, played 67 minutes on his full debut in the Dons’ 3-2 loss to Charlton at the weekend.

Henry Lawrence (hamstring) and Aaron Pressley (hamstring) are doubtful again.

Head coach Mark Robinson could make changes to his side as they look to end their 11-match winless run in all competitions.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is facing a defensive headache for their trip to London.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green is ruled out with a hamstring injury and captain Richard Wood is banned after he was sent off in their 1-0 win over Accrington on Saturday.

Michael Ihiekwe was substituted in the same fixture after he limped off with a knee injury and will be assessed.

Warne has defenders Wes Harding and Joe Mattock available to come into the side.

