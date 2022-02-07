Gillingham forward Danny Lloyd set to miss the visit of Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham forward Danny Lloyd is set to miss the visit of Cambridge.

The 30-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in considerable pain in Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich.

Charlie Kelman would be favourite to return to the starting line-up, having been dropped for Vadaine Oliver at the weekend, but manager Neil Harris could also turn to Thomas Dickson-Peters.

Mustapha Carayol could also be an option if he recovers from the knee problem which forced him to miss the trip to East Anglia.

Cambridge are waiting to see whether Jack Iredale can recover from an ankle problem.

The in-form defender missed the weekend FA Cup defeat to Luton with the injury and he remains a doubt with such a quick turnaround.

Sam Sherring will deputise again should Iredale not make it.

A number of academy players were on the bench at the weekend are unlikely to feature due to the proximity of an FA Youth Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.