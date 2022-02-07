John Terry remembers Wayne Rooney challenge – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association February 7 2022, 6.08pm John Terry and Wayne Rooney (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7. Football Sadio Mane slept well. Praise for Senegal’s goalkeeper. Congratulations mate 🏆🧤 What a year this man has had. pic.twitter.com/TNoKxqyFMT— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 7, 2022 Edou Mendy 🇸🇳👑— Reece James (@reecejames_24) February 7, 2022 Christian Eriksen arrived at Brentford. He's here and he's perfect😍#BrentfordFC #EriksenJoins pic.twitter.com/VwmbRTBoCg— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 7, 2022 John Terry recalled a meeting with Wayne Rooney. 🤣🤣 @WayneRooney is this when you left your stud in my foot? 🤣 https://t.co/sSJH7AwCTK— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 7, 2022 @WayneRooney This one 🤣No way I was going off though 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w94YXw6ehU— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 7, 2022 A typical workout for a 40-year-old. Patience pic.twitter.com/to3TggUcar— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) February 7, 2022 Thomas Muller wished Manuel Neuer a speedy recovery. Get well soon, @Manuel_Neuer! #ComeBackSoon #manuel #NeuerTheWall https://t.co/6IJswGifFQ— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) February 7, 2022 Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed the snow. Winter Mood 🙃 pic.twitter.com/1OmyonVWdo— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) February 7, 2022 Cricket KP hit back at his critics. I love how most of the people who attack me about wanting county cricket to be franchised, are from smaller counties! Just remember, even if you are from say a Derbyshire, if you’re good enough, you’ll make it! 😘— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 7, 2022 Winter Olympics Kirsty Muir was delighted to reach the big air final. Teenage dreams ⛷👏#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/brjukAllFx— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 7, 2022 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kirsty Muir (@kirski12) Max Parrot showed his fighting spirit 2019: fighting cancer at the hospital.2022: winning an Olympic #Gold medal at #Beijing2022.Max Parrot is the definition of Inspiration! 💪#StrongerTogether | @MaxParrot pic.twitter.com/oyge7fvoEd— Olympics (@Olympics) February 7, 2022 There’s more to come from Kathryn Thomson. I am now a 2x Olympian! Representing @teamgb at my second Winter Olympic Games feels very special and it was a proud moment standing on the start line. Sometimes it doesn’t go to plan but I’ve got two more distances left🔥 #beijing2022 #teamgb pic.twitter.com/0v5anQQPSg— Kathryn Thomson (@kathrynjt26) February 7, 2022 Boxing Chris Eubank Jr was celebrating his weekend. What a weekend #NEXTGEN pic.twitter.com/nw93BudtfA— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) February 7, 2022 Sonny Bill Williams enjoyed breakfast. Week 4 camp life 🥊 Breaky by me 😂 4 eggs, 1/2 cup oats, 1/2 avocado, salt & tomato sauce. pic.twitter.com/OcHpFdtE3J— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) February 7, 2022 Formula One Nicholas Latifi scrubbed up well. Different kind of suited and booted at the Autosport Awards last night! 🌃🤵🏻💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/JW23Pb1Xbu— Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) February 7, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close