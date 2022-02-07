Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps suspended for MK Dons match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps is suspended for the visit of MK Dons.

The 26-year-old was sent off for foul and abusive language in stoppage time of Saturday’s draw at Shrewsbury.

Dan Butterworth, a deadline day loan signing from Blackburn, made his first appearance as a substitute at the weekend and will be looking for more game time.

On-loan Preston midfielder Josh Harrop remains absent with a hamstring problem.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning is keen to utilise his squad with another five matches to negotiate this month.

That could offer a chance to Matthew Smith and Kaine Kesler Hayden, on loan from Manchester City and Aston Villa respectively, who are still to make their debuts after joining on deadline day as both were unused substitutes against Lincoln at the weekend.

Forwards Mo Eisa and Connor Wickham could be pushing for a place.

Midfielder David Kasumu has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.