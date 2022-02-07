Craig Gordon: Hearts must make sure Rangers drubbing was a one-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Gordon: Hearts must make sure Rangers drubbing was a one-off

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 10.32pm
Craig Gordon is eyeing a victory over Dundee on Wednesday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Craig Gordon has called on Hearts to prove their capitulation against Rangers was “a one-off” by getting back on track and consolidating third place in the cinch Premiership.

The Tynecastle side were crushed 5-0 at Ibrox after losing four goals in the last half hour. It was the first time Hearts had conceded more than two goals in a league game this term.

Goalkeeper Gordon admits Hearts must make sure they bounce back quickly and do not allow their setback in Glasgow to derail their bid for third place and a return to Europe for the first time in six years.

“We are 10 points clear (of fourth place) and we have to consolidate that,” said Gordon. “The only way we do that is by winning matches.

“That’s what got us into this position. I don’t think we have been out of any game until Sunday.

“All season we have felt that we have been in every game and given ourselves a chance. We will have to dust ourselves down from this and go again and make sure it’s a one-off.”

Gordon insists Hearts cannot allow themselves to think they are secure in third place even though they have a healthy gap over the chasing pack, none of whom are in particularly impressive form.

“It is absolutely not finished,” said the Scotland keeper. “There is still a long way to go.

“We are going to have to play a lot of good games between now and the end of the season to keep picking up the points, so we are fully focused on the next one and trying to win that.”

Hearts will have a swift chance to get the Ibrox misery out of their systems when they host bottom-of-the-table Dundee on Wednesday.

“I don’t think anyone saw that scoreline happening after 50/60 minutes but sometimes that can happen and we need to bounce back,” said Gordon.

“The second goal was an unlucky break for us and we found ourselves 2-0 down when it looked like we were the team going to get the next goal.

“That was a big blow but we should have recovered from that better and not allowed the scoreline to get away from us and that is something we have to learn to do better.

“It is done with now, we are onto the next one and we have to bounce back from this against Dundee back at Tynecastle.”

