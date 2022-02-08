On this day in 2012: Fabio Capello resigns as England manager in shock move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2012: Fabio Capello resigns as England manager in shock move

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 6.01am
Fabio Capello left his post with England a decade ago (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Fabio Capello left his post with England a decade ago (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Fabio Capello’s reign as England manager came to an end with his resignation on February 8, 2012.

The Football Association’s decision to go over Capello’s head and strip John Terry of the captaincy led to the Italian quitting his £6million-a-year post.

The announcement came following a meeting between FA chiefs and Capello at Wembley Stadium.

Fabio Capello pictured following his resignation
The shock resignation brought to an end to Capello’s four years in charge of England (Steve Parsons/PA)

An FA statement read: “The Football Association can confirm that Fabio Capello has today resigned as England manager.

“This follows a meeting involving FA chairman David Bernstein, FA general secretary Alex Horne and Fabio Capello at Wembley Stadium.

“The discussions focused on the FA board’s decision to remove the England team captaincy from John Terry, and Fabio Capello’s response through an Italian broadcast interview.

“In a meeting for over an hour, Fabio’s resignation was accepted and he will leave the post of England manager with immediate effect.”

Capello had told Italian TV that he “absolutely” disagreed with the action against Terry and that set him on a collision course with the FA.

Bernstein said: “I would like to stress that during today’s meeting and throughout his time as England manager, Fabio has conducted himself in an extremely-professional manner.

England manager Fabio Capello (left) speaks to John Terry
Capello (left) had told Italian TV that he ‘absolutely’ disagreed with the action against Terry (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We have accepted Fabio’s resignation, agreeing this is the right decision. We would like to thank Fabio for his work with the England team and wish him every success in the future.”

The shock resignation brought to an end to Capello’s four years in charge of England – he had been due to step down after that summer’s European Championship.

Roy Hodgson was subsequently appointed Three Lions manager.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier