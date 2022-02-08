Leigh Griffiths looking to ‘enjoy football again’ after joining Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leigh Griffiths looking to ‘enjoy football again’ after joining Falkirk

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 12.08pm
Leigh Griffiths has signed for Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Leigh Griffiths has signed for Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Leigh Griffiths declared he was focused on enjoying his football again after signing for Falkirk.

The 31-year-old striker has moved down to cinch League One on a contract until the summer after being released by Celtic last month.

Griffiths had spent the first half of the season on loan with Dundee – where he scored three goals – and subsequently rejected the offer of a Dens Park contract with wages based on appearances.

The former Livingston, Hibernian and Wolves striker will now be tasked with reviving Falkirk’s promotion hopes.

Martin Rennie’s side are 21 points behind leaders Cove Rangers in sixth place but only two points off the play-off positions.

Griffiths, whose former Scotland team-mate Kenny Miller is Falkirk’s assistant manager, told his new club’s website: “I’m really happy to be here. Martin and Kenny made it clear that they thought I could help them with the club’s promotion push.

“For me it’s about getting back enjoying football again and helping the team push up the league.”

The Scotland international scored 123 goals for Celtic in 261 appearances after joining the club in January 2014.

Rennie said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Leigh to the club.

“He’s a very talented player who has scored goals throughout his career, and I think the timing has worked out really well for both the club and the player to come in and get playing games, and I’m sure scoring goals.”

