Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey back to boost Aston Villa

Aston Villa have several players due to return for the visit of Leeds.

Bertrand Traore is back from the Africa Cup of Nations and Leon Bailey is training again after a hamstring injury. Calum Chambers is also expected to be in the squad for the first time after joining from Arsenal.

Marvelous Nakamba remains out with a knee injury, while Trezeguet is joining Turkish side Basaksehir.

Leeds’ injury problems are easing but they will still be without four players.

Patrick Bamford has not made progress in trying to recover from a concerning foot problem but Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo (all hamstring) are expected to return in the next couple of weeks.

Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw and Charlie Cresswell are all available again.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Traore, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Hjelde, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Cresswell.