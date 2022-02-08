Callum McGregor moves on from Kris Boyd’s mask comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum McGregor moves on from Kris Boyd’s mask comments

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 2.11pm
Celtic captain Callum McGregor has accepted Kris Boyd’s explanation (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic captain Callum McGregor has accepted Kris Boyd’s explanation (Steve Welsh/PA)

Callum McGregor admitted Kris Boyd’s comments about his facial injury did not look good but the Celtic captain has accepted the former Rangers striker’s clarification.

Writing in a newspaper column, Boyd expressed surprise that Rangers did not “test out” McGregor’s face mask during their 3-0 derby defeat last week.

Celtic stated on Friday that they were “addressing” the matter and Boyd subsequently denied that he had wanted McGregor to be deliberately hurt.

McGregor said: “When you first see the comments, it doesn’t make great reading.

“It doesn’t look good in that sense but it has been rectified since then and we have had a chat as well.

“So it’s put to bed now, it’s absolutely fine, we just move on. I think he recognises it was a poor choice of words in the beginning and, for me, that’s it.

“We have had a chat, we move on and it’s cool.”

Boyd had written: “Callum McGregor played with a fractured cheekbone. The fact he managed to get through the 90 minutes without anyone testing out that face mask is another story, but his commitment to the team was tremendous.”

The pundit later insisted he had “unequivocally” not meant to imply that he had wanted one of the Rangers players to “intentionally try and hurt the midfielder”.

“It was simply meant as a criticism of the Rangers players for their failure to get close to McGregor,” Boyd added.

McGregor made a surprise comeback against Rangers 11 days after breaking his cheekbone in two places in a collision with an Alloa player.

The 28-year-old also played with his mask on against Motherwell on Sunday as Celtic recorded a 4-0 win.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership trip to face Aberdeen, the Scotland international said: “It’s getting better every game. It’s not too restrictive in that sense in terms of vision.

“It’s more getting comfortable and I’m getting used to it while I still need it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]