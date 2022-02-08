Steven Gerrard backs Emi Buendia to shine for Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Gerrard backs Emi Buendia to shine for Aston Villa

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 2.38pm
Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia has impressed under Steven Gerrard. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has backed Emi Buendia to shine after his international debut.

The forward returns to face Leeds on Wednesday after his bow for Argentina against Colombia last week.

Buendia arrived from Norwich in the summer in a record deal worth up to £38million two months before Jack Grealish was sold to Manchester City for £100million.

He has scored twice in 21 outings for Villa, including the winner in last month’s 1-0 victory at Everton, but has impressed since Gerrard was appointed in November and the boss expects him to continue his form.

“We’ve certainly seen that explosion. We believe he’s had a fantastic month (in January). All the players needed time to adapt to us and the way we want to play,” he said.

“The good thing for Emi is we believe this style, shape and what we’re trying to do is tailormade for him and his own style. We feel it’s a really good match.

“He’s seen that early on and we’ve had real buy-in from him. He’s a tenacious little character and player, he’s got amazing talent and he’s got stronger and stronger with each training session.

“He believes he can only get better, I have that type of belief in him.

“We are not comparing him to Jack Grealish, we’re not looking back, we’re only looking forward to support him and give him an environment and a culture to thrive in. We want to give him a style of play which brings out the best in him.

“It’s about taking the excuses away from, not just him, but all the players. He has thrived in this environment since we came in. Emi deserves to be compared to only himself.”

Marvelous Nakamba (knee) remains out but Leon Bailey is back in training after a hamstring injury, although the game is likely to come too soon, while Bertrand Traore has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

“To get them back in the squad for the coming fixtures will be a big help and they’ll feel like two new signings because we haven’t seen much of them at all. That’s been a frustration for them and for us,” added Gerrard.

Meanwhile, Trezeguet is due to join Turkish Super Lig side Basaksehir on loan.

