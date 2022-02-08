Julian Metherell gives his backing to Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Julian Metherell gives his backing to Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 2.45pm
Yorkshire were forced to cancel an extraordinary general meeting after it was not properly called (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire were forced to cancel an extraordinary general meeting after it was not properly called (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has received the backing of Julian Metherell, non-executive chair at the Professional Cricketers’ Association, in the wake of another challenging week for the county.

The Headingley outfit were set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday which was seen as key in bringing about a culture of change in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis, that resulted in the England and Wales Cricket Board taking away the club’s rights to host international matches.

It had to be cancelled after the club discovered it had not properly called the meeting, with a Yorkshire statement insisting the former leadership had failed to file amended club rules with the Financial Conduct Authority that would allow for an EGM to be called by electronic means and not just by post.

Ex-chair Robin Smith told the Yorkshire Post the same failing meant Lord Patel’s chairmanship of the club was invalid, which resulted in the current chair hitting out at a group of individuals who are “actively seeking to delay and derail the essential reforms” required, with a legal dispute now ongoing.

Metherell appeared in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday to discuss the support the PCA provided for Rafiq and when asked about recent events at Yorkshire, he said: “We only know what we read in the press and what Lord Patel has said but if they are accurate, it is abhorrent and totally obstructive.

“Frankly these are some of the great barriers we face in trying to make cricket a more inclusive place for the game we love.

“These minorities cannot prevail, they won’t win and with your support, and the support of the other key stakeholders, we have got to drive this out of the game. There is no place for it in cricket.”

PCA chief executive Rob Lynch had earlier been drawn on the issue by DCMS committee chair Julian Knight during the parliamentary session.

“This is Yorkshire County Cricket Club, one of, if not the most, famous cricket club in the world, and to watch these events unfold is extremely saddening,” Lynch said.

“I think the progress Lord Patel is trying to put in place is absolutely the right direction and as we have hopefully shown this morning our objective is to move forward.

“I am not across the detail in regard to what the members are doing, the small group of individuals.

“Our focus in Yorkshire is the current players up there and ensuring their welfare and we are spending a lot of time up there because there is a group of individuals very uncertain about what is going on around them. That is where we will maintain our focus within the environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier