Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips set for Bournemouth league bow against Birmingham

January loan signing Nat Phillips could be in line for a full debut when Bournemouth host Birmingham on Wednesday.

Phillips, who joined the Cherries on deadline day from Liverpool, made an appearance from the bench during Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at home to Boreham Wood and may be given the nod from the start for the Blues’ visit.

Forward Siriki Dembele could also be involved after being cup tied at the weekend following his deadline-day arrival from Peterborough.

Boss Scott Parker said last week that Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird was “moving in the right direction” after a hamstring injury so he too might feature.

Birmingham will be without George Friend for the trip to the south coast.

The 34-year-old defender has a calf strain which manager Lee Bowyer revealed could keep him out for up to four weeks.

Gary Gardner is back in contention after a foot injury, however, and Jeremie Bela is also back in training after illness.

Bowyer could also call upon Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong, who are back in contention following respective hip and groin issues.