Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga missing for Tottenham

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 3.03pm
Eric Dier has a thigh injury for Tottenham’s game with Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)
Eric Dier has a thigh injury for Tottenham’s game with Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham will be without Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga for the visit of Southampton.

Dier is struggling with a recurring thigh issue, Skipp has a groin problem and Tanganga is out with a knee injury.

Boss Antonio Conte hinted that new signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will again start on the bench.

Seven-goal striker Armando Broja will be assessed after hobbling off during Saturday’s FA Cup win over Coventry with a knee problem.

Lyanco suffered a serious hamstring injury in the same game and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects the Brazilian defender to be out for eight to 12 weeks.

Nathan Tella continues to nurse a groin injury, but Moussa Djenepo could rejoin the squad after playing for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Livramento, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Small, Valery, Simeu, Romeu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Chauke, Redmond, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Djenepo.

