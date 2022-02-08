Rhian Brewster out for Sheffield United but Morgan Gibbs-White could return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rhian Brewster out for Sheffield United but Morgan Gibbs-White could return

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 3.12pm
Steve Bruce is due to take charge of West Brom for the first time (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Bruce is due to take charge of West Brom for the first time (Tim Goode/PA)

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster misses the visit of West Brom and is not expected to play again this season.

The striker needs an operation on a hamstring injury and is not likely to be back before May.

Loanee Morgan Gibbs-White could return against the Baggies after being sidelined since December with a knee injury.

The midfielder returned to Wolves for rehab but is back training with the Blades.

New manager Steve Bruce takes charge of West Brom for the first time since his appointment last week.

Dara O’Shea is closing in on a first-team comeback after making a recovery from a broken ankle.

Daryl Dike remains sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury on his full debut last month.

Semi Ajayi is available after playing twice in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

