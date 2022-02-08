Josh Sargent a doubt for Norwich’s clash with Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Josh Sargent a doubt for Norwich’s clash with Crystal Palace

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 3.58pm
Norwich forward Josh Sargent has been laid low by illness (Mike Egerton/PA)
Norwich forward Josh Sargent has been laid low by illness (Mike Egerton/PA)

Norwich have a doubt over forward Josh Sargent for the Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

USA international Sargent dropped out of the side for the FA Cup win at Wolves after feeling unwell during the warm-up and continues to be assessed, but midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is available again.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) should return to contention at the weekend, while centre-half Ozan Kabak (illness), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (knee) and goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Wilfried Zaha looks likely to make his return to action for Palace. It would be a first club appearance for the forward since being on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who helped Senegal win the tournament in Cameroon on Sunday with victory over Egypt on penalties, will not be involved at Carrow Road.

James Tomkins and James McArthur are two more who could make comebacks in the contest, both having returned to training after injury, but boss Patrick Vieira has said Nathan Ferguson has “had a step back”.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Idah, McGovern, Byram, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe, Sargent

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Butland, Guaita, Matthews, Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, McArthur, Gallagher, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta, Schlupp, Benteke, Edouard, Adaramola.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]