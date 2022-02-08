Josh Sargent a doubt for Norwich’s clash with Crystal Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich have a doubt over forward Josh Sargent for the Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

USA international Sargent dropped out of the side for the FA Cup win at Wolves after feeling unwell during the warm-up and continues to be assessed, but midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is available again.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) should return to contention at the weekend, while centre-half Ozan Kabak (illness), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (knee) and goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Wilfried Zaha looks likely to make his return to action for Palace. It would be a first club appearance for the forward since being on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who helped Senegal win the tournament in Cameroon on Sunday with victory over Egypt on penalties, will not be involved at Carrow Road.

James Tomkins and James McArthur are two more who could make comebacks in the contest, both having returned to training after injury, but boss Patrick Vieira has said Nathan Ferguson has “had a step back”.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Idah, McGovern, Byram, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe, Sargent

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Butland, Guaita, Matthews, Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, McArthur, Gallagher, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta, Schlupp, Benteke, Edouard, Adaramola.