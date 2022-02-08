On-loan striker Uche Ikpeazu eyeing first start as Cardiff take on Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On-loan striker Uche Ikpeazu eyeing first start as Cardiff take on Peterborough

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 4.18pm
Uche Ikpeazu (right) hopes to make his first Cardiff start after scoring the winner at Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Uche Ikpeazu (right) hopes to make his first Cardiff start after scoring the winner at Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)

On-loan striker Uche Ikpeazu is hoping for a first Cardiff start against Peterborough following his match winner at Barnsley.

Ikpeazu was cup-tied for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Liverpool, as were Cody Drameh and Max Watters, after scoring in the 1-0 victory at Oakwell.

Alex Smithies, Jordan Hugill, Ryan Wintle and Tommy Doyle are set to return for the Sky Bet Championship clash after Bluebirds boss Steve Morison chose to play a young side at Anfield.

Skipper Sean Morrison (ACL) and Alfie Doughty (ankle) are sidelined for a Cardiff side who have won their last two league games, while Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are on the way back from injury.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has no new injury concerns after his side beat QPR in the FA Cup to set up a fifth-round date with Manchester City.

Harrison Burrows is around a week away from full fitness with a foot injury.

Jack Taylor (hamstring) also remains out and Dan Butler (ankle) will not play again this season.

Ricky-Jade Jones – who netted as a second-half substitute against QPR – and Nathan Thompson are pushing for starts, while on-loan striker Callum Morton is available after being cup-tied last weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier