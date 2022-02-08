On-loan striker Uche Ikpeazu eyeing first start as Cardiff take on Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan striker Uche Ikpeazu is hoping for a first Cardiff start against Peterborough following his match winner at Barnsley.

Ikpeazu was cup-tied for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Liverpool, as were Cody Drameh and Max Watters, after scoring in the 1-0 victory at Oakwell.

Alex Smithies, Jordan Hugill, Ryan Wintle and Tommy Doyle are set to return for the Sky Bet Championship clash after Bluebirds boss Steve Morison chose to play a young side at Anfield.

Skipper Sean Morrison (ACL) and Alfie Doughty (ankle) are sidelined for a Cardiff side who have won their last two league games, while Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are on the way back from injury.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has no new injury concerns after his side beat QPR in the FA Cup to set up a fifth-round date with Manchester City.

Harrison Burrows is around a week away from full fitness with a foot injury.

Jack Taylor (hamstring) also remains out and Dan Butler (ankle) will not play again this season.

Ricky-Jade Jones – who netted as a second-half substitute against QPR – and Nathan Thompson are pushing for starts, while on-loan striker Callum Morton is available after being cup-tied last weekend.