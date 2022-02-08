Tam Courts challenges Dundee United to rediscover their early-season form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts challenges Dundee United to rediscover their early-season form

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 4.26pm
Dundee United manager Tam Courts is seeking improvement (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has challenged his team to rediscover their early-season form when they take on Motherwell on Wednesday.

United have improved since the turn of the year with two wins followed by a last-gasp defeat against Celtic and then goalless draws at struggling Tayside rivals Dundee and St Johnstone.

Courts admitted those derby displays struck a chord defensively but he is seeking improvements in the final third with fourth spot in their sights when Well visit Tannadice.

“The draw at the weekend put us back into the top six but the challenge for us now is getting back to consistent, winning ways which we were renowned for at the beginning of the season,” Courts said.

“We went through a blip during December but we have built up a platform again with wins over Ross County and Kilmarnock.

“Were there things we could have done better in the last few games? Absolutely, there is a lot for us to improve upon.

“The Motherwell game gives us a better opportunity to perform in front of our own fans, something we haven’t been able to do for a while.

“We’ve gone back to being dominant in our own box and that’s without the likes of Charlie Mulgrew involved.

“We are striving to add more attacking potency to our play and trying to get a breakthrough having been through a goal drought of late.

“The aim is to return to being the team people remembered us for in the earlier stages of the season. If we can do that then we’ll be fine.”

