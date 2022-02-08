David Marshall continues in goal for QPR against Middlesbrough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Marshall will continue in goal for QPR in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

First-choice Seny Dieng was part of the Senegal squad that triumphed in the Africa Cup of Nations and will not make it back to London in time.

Chris Willock, Sam Field and Yoann Barbet are all set to return after being rested for the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Peterborough.

Sam McCallum (hamstring) is nearing a return while Jordan Archer (shoulder) remains sidelined.

Riley McGree is set to make his debut for Middlesbrough.

The midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty with Australia, delaying his return to Boro, but is back in training and will be in the squad.

Boss Chris Wilder said he would not be afraid to make changes to the side that stunned Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday.

Marc Bola and Marcus Browne remain sidelined.