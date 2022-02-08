Ross County manager Malky Mackay likes how hard working Livingston are

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay likes how hard working Livingston are

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 5.48pm
Malky Mackay is expecting a tough encounter (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has expressed his admiration for the work-rate Livingston manager David Martindale exacts from his players.

County have lost twice and drawn once against Livingston this season, their most recent defeat coming last month in the Scottish Cup.

Both sides have had positive starts to 2022 and put themselves in the running for top-six places ahead of their meeting in Dingwall on Wednesday.

Mackay said: “I’m expecting nothing other than what we have faced in the last three games – a team that work ever so hard.

“Davie Martindale has got his team working well and I know it’s going to be a tough game.

“They are playing well and they are a team we know well. We have come up against them recently in the cup down there.

“Our team was slightly different in terms of the injuries we had that week but I know exactly what I’m getting from Davie’s team and it will be nothing other than tough.

“They play good football and they work hard for him and they are a team in this league that are dangerous.

“We know exactly what’s in front of us and we are really looking forward to Wednesday for them coming back to the grass up here.”

