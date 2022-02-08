Curtis Main will miss clash of the Saints in Paisley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curtis Main will miss clash of the Saints in Paisley

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 6.12pm
St Mirren's Curtis Main during the cinch Premiership match at The SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021.
St Mirren’s Curtis Main during the cinch Premiership match at The SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021.

St Mirren striker  Curtis Main will miss the visit of St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday night.

The striker suffered a reaction after coming on against Hibernian at the weekend.

Dean Lyness picked up a knock in training, Eamonn Brophy remains out with an ankle injury and on-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic returns after being ineligible against his parent club.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane faces a knee operation and is unlikely to play again this season, while midfielder Melker Hallberg is suspended.

Michael O’Halloran is rated “touch and go” by manager Callum Davidson, and recently-signed strikers Nadir Ciftci and Theo Bair will miss the trip to Paisley but should be back for next week’s trip to Aberdeen.

Longer-term injury victims Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon all remain sidelined.

