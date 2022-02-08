John Souttar eyeing return ahead of Hearts’ Premiership clash with Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Souttar eyeing return ahead of Hearts’ Premiership clash with Dundee

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 6.48pm
John Souttar could return after an ankle injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
John Souttar could return after an ankle injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hopes to have John Souttar back in the side for the visit of Dundee after the Scotland centre-back missed the last two matches with an ankle issue.

Michael Smith remains sidelined after sitting out the last three games with a back problem.

Craig Halkett is likely to be absent until next month with a hamstring injury.

Dundee will be without the suspended Vontae Daley-Campbell after the on-loan Leicester defender was sent off in stoppage-time against Ross County for a late and reckless challenge.

However, left-back Jordan Marshall is set to return to the squad following an injury lay-off.

Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]