Ryan Lowe set to name unchanged line-up as Preston look to extend good form

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 7.07pm
Preston have lost just one of nine Championship matches since Ryan Lowe took charge in December (Tim Markland/PA)
Preston have lost just one of nine Championship matches since Ryan Lowe took charge in December (Tim Markland/PA)

Boss Ryan Lowe is expecting to have the same group of players to select from when Preston host Huddersfield on Wednesday as he did last time out.

North End came through Saturday’s 1-0 win at Hull apparently unscathed.

Forwards Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen were again sidelined as they continue their recoveries from injury.

Preston have lost just one of nine Championship matches since Lowe took charge in December.

Huddersfield will be without Pipa for the contest at Deepdale.

The defender is being assessed after coming off in the first half due to a groin problem as Carlos Corberan’s men beat Barnsley 1-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Terriers – unbeaten in 10 league games and fifth in the table – have no other fresh injury concerns.

Tino Anjorin, Levi Colwill, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons and Ryan Schofield remain out of action.

