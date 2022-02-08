Aberdeen hope to have Scott Brown available for visit of his former club Celtic By Press Association February 8 2022, 9.26pm Scott Brown missed out on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen hope to have Scott Brown available for the visit of his former club Celtic after the midfielder sat out the defeat at Livingston. Joe Lewis and Connor Barron are expected to remain out through illness. Marley Watkins (foot) remains out along with Andrew Considine (knee) while Mikey Devlin is back doing some training around the first team following a serious ankle injury. Celtic are expected to have an unchanged squad for the trip to Pittodrie. Yosuke Ideguchi is back training but will not make the game. Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti are all missing with hamstring injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Joel Nouble suspended as Livingston host Aberdeen On-loan Motherwell midfielder Liam Shaw unable to face parent club Celtic Reo Hatate stars as Celtic beat Old Firm rivals Rangers to go top of the table Celtic’s Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor in running for Old Firm derby returns