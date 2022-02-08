Accrington end wait for a win and dent Oxford’s promotion hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John O’Sullivan and Ethan Hamilton were on target as Accrington beat Oxford 2-0, upsetting the visitors’ Sky Bet League One promotion charge.

Karl Robinson’s team were unbeaten in four matches and are one of the top scorers in the division but they drew a blank at the Wham Stadium.

Oxford started the first half well with Nathan Holland having a strike well saved by Toby Savin and Ross Sykes clearing a Matty Taylor flick off the line.

However, it was Accrington who took the lead on 28 minutes. Michael Nottingham’s ball in from the left was headed clear to O’Sullivan on the edge of the area and he fired home his first league goal of the season.

Then it was all Stanley and it should have been two just before the break when O’Sullivan’s ball found Sean McConville unmarked – but his strike was inches wide.

After the break, Stanley came close to increasing their lead, January signing Cody Adedoyin having two great chances although, on 87 minutes, United top scorer Matty Taylor could not connect with a loose ball almost on the goalline.

Then, in added time, the Reds broke and Hamilton struck from the edge of the area to make the game safe as the hosts celebrated their first win of 2022.