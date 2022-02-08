Hartlepool end barren run with first victory in nine games against Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool recorded a first win in nine games, coming from behind to see off Barrow 3-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Recent Barrow signing John Rooney opened the scoring in style after 18 minutes. The attacking midfielder picked up possession deep in the Pools half, saw Ben Killip off his line and lifted the ball superbly over the keeper from 35 yards.

Patrick Brough lost his footing in front of goal from a corner when he could have made it two, before Anthony Glennon turned in the area and his low shot was brilliantly kept out by Killip.

But the Bluebirds were pegged back after 28 minutes. Luke Molyneux caught keeper Paul Farman flat-footed with a low shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

And the Pools attacker made it 2-1 after 39 minutes. Again he got possession on the right of the penalty area, cut inside and curled high around Farman.

The turnaround was complete after 44 minutes as the Bluebirds failed to clear and striker Omar Bogle had time and space to roll home from 10 yards.