Notts County hit Barnet for six to get back to winning ways

Notts County ended a run of three games without a win with a crushing 6-1 Vanarama National League victory over Barnet at Meadow Lane.

County were quick off the mark and fired in their first goal on seven minutes when Elisha Sam was on hand to tap in a rebound from Ruben Rodrigues’ effort.

The hosts doubled their advantage four minutes later when Callum Roberts cut in from the right and unleashed an effort past Barnet keeper Aston Oxborough.

The Magpies trebled their advantage in the 29th minute through another Sam strike after he controlled and finished from a superb Kyle Cameron pass.

County had a fourth just three minutes after half-time when Rodrigues lashed home from inside the area.

Ephron Mason-Clark added a consolation for Barnet after he converted a Teddy Howe cross but County’s four-goal advantage was restored when Wootton smashed home from a Roberts cross to make it five.

Matt Palmer rounded off a brilliant County performance when he finished for his first goal in black and white to settle the score at 6-1.