Kane Hemmings bags brace as Tranmere beat Swindon

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 9.49pm
Kane Hemmings was on target twice for Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA)
Kane Hemmings struck twice as Tranmere secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Swindon to boost their League Two automatic-promotion hopes.

Paul Glatzel was also on target for second-placed Rovers.

January signing Hemmings capitalised on a Swindon defensive lapse inside six minutes to slide past Robins goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott for his first Rovers goal.

Micky Mellon’s men almost doubled their lead soon after as forward Glatzel smashed against the crossbar.

Swindon striker Josh Davison should have equalised midway through the first period but glanced wide from close range.

Both sides had strong penalty appeals waved away by the referee after the break as Davison fell in the box and Glatzel’s strike was adjudged not to have been handled.

Glatzel doubled Tranmere’s lead in the 58th minute as he easily slotted home Josh Dacres-Cogley’s fizzed cross.

Hemmings grazed the post after being played through again as the hosts took complete control.

The striker curled home a fine penalty in the 72nd minute to add Tranmere’s third after Tom Davies was fouled, compounding Swindon’s misery in a feisty affair on Merseyside.

