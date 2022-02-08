Oldham hold on to beat Bristol Rovers after Davis Keillor-Dunn double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oldham hold on to beat Bristol Rovers after Davis Keillor-Dunn double

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 9.51pm
Davis Keillor-Dunn was Oldham’s match-winner (Tim Markland/PA)
Davis Keillor-Dunn was Oldham’s match-winner (Tim Markland/PA)

Gutsy Oldham hung on to secure a hard-earned 2-1 victory against in-form Bristol Rovers.

Davis Keillor-Dunn’s clinical double handed John Sheridan’s men a second straight win as they moved to within two points of escaping the League Two relegation zone.

Rovers’ recent progress was checked thanks to a first defeat in seven games.

Oldham went ahead after only 41 seconds. Nicky Adams headed into the path of Keillor-Dunn and he rifled into the roof of the net from eight yards.

Ten minutes later Rovers’ Aaron Collins saw a crisp low drive superbly saved by Danny Rogers.

Inspired Oldham doubled their lead in the 31st minute as Keillor-Dunn struck again, lashing home from close range following Carl Piergianni’s knock-down.

Rovers halved the deficit just before the break when early substitute Sam Nicholson coolly converted Collins’ low cross.

Rovers’ Sam Finley forced Rogers into another excellent save soon after the restart.

Oldham replied with Junior Luamba being denied by the diving Anssi Jaakola, while Callum Whelan’s late strike thumped the crossbar.

Adams then forced Jaakola into another fine stop in the closing minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier