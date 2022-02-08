Oldham hold on to beat Bristol Rovers after Davis Keillor-Dunn double

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gutsy Oldham hung on to secure a hard-earned 2-1 victory against in-form Bristol Rovers.

Davis Keillor-Dunn’s clinical double handed John Sheridan’s men a second straight win as they moved to within two points of escaping the League Two relegation zone.

Rovers’ recent progress was checked thanks to a first defeat in seven games.

Oldham went ahead after only 41 seconds. Nicky Adams headed into the path of Keillor-Dunn and he rifled into the roof of the net from eight yards.

Ten minutes later Rovers’ Aaron Collins saw a crisp low drive superbly saved by Danny Rogers.

Inspired Oldham doubled their lead in the 31st minute as Keillor-Dunn struck again, lashing home from close range following Carl Piergianni’s knock-down.

Rovers halved the deficit just before the break when early substitute Sam Nicholson coolly converted Collins’ low cross.

Rovers’ Sam Finley forced Rogers into another excellent save soon after the restart.

Oldham replied with Junior Luamba being denied by the diving Anssi Jaakola, while Callum Whelan’s late strike thumped the crossbar.

Adams then forced Jaakola into another fine stop in the closing minutes.