Aleksandar Mitrovic at the double as leaders Fulham ease past Millwall

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 9.55pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic starred for Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Fulham increased their advantage at the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win over London neighbours Millwall.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted twice at Craven Cottage, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid rounded off a fine evening for the hosts.

With the home side five points clear of Blackburn at the top of the Championship at the start of play, they were looking for a fast start.

However, they were almost undone early on when Oliver Burke picked up on an error by Antonee Robinson and ran half the length of the pitch – his cross-shot was only gathered by keeper Marek Rodak at the second attempt.

The visitors made the early running, and Maikel Kieftenbeld volleyed into the ground to send the ball over the bar in the seventh minute, following a Mason Bennett cross.

Fulham had their first attempt in the 10th minute when Neco Williams flashed an effort over the bar.

After an intense opening, the game settled down into one where neither side looked like they were going to break the deadlock.

However, Fulham took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Harry Wilson passed to Williams who was able to make his way to the by-line.

A cross back into the box took a kind deflection for Mitrovic, who was able to finish from close range, for his 29th league goal this season.

Fulham notably livened up after their opener, although captain Tom Cairney failed to find the target after controlling a Neeskens Kebano pass.

The lead was doubled five minutes after the break. After a period of pressure following a corner, where the ball found itself in a sea of bodies, Fabio Carvalho was able to connect to force Bartosz Bialkowski into a parry.

Mitrovic netted his second of the evening when he was first to the loose ball, turning past the shot-stopper.

The Serb almost added a third soon afterwards, but his turn and shot in the box went wide.

Millwall carved out a chance just before the hour mark, when Bennett put his first-time volley over the crossbar.

Bialkowski made two saves within the space of a minute – firstly, saving at the feet of Kebano, then turning away a Wilson curler at full stretch.

Rodak blocked a Jed Wallace effort before Bennett turned the resulting rebound wide of the post.

The Fulham shot-stopper blocked an effort from Benik Afobe, as the visitors attempted to gain a late foothold in the contest.

That hope was extinguished three minutes from time, when a run down the wing by Wilson found Carvalho, who laid off into the path of De Cordova-Reid to finish from close range.

