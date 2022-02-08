Southend extend unbeaten run with home victory over Bromley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southend extend unbeaten run with home victory over Bromley

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.01pm
Southend made it eight unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Bromley (Peter Byrne/PA)
Southend made it eight unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Bromley (Peter Byrne/PA)

Southend extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to eight games with a 2-0 win over Bromley at Roots Hall.

The visitors nearly hit the front in the 19th minute but a brilliant bit of goalkeeping from Steve Arnold did well to deny George Alexander after Nathan Ralph gave the ball away.

Southend did not take long to break the deadlock after half-time when Sam Dalby’s effort rocketed off a post and Matthew Dennis was on hand to roll home.

The Shrimpers doubled their advantage three minutes later through Shaun Hobson after Tom Clifford’s delivery found the defender, who nodded past keeper Mark Cousins.

Bromley almost pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time when Luke Coulson forced another save from Arnold and delivered the three points for Southend, who climb into 13th while Bromley stay fourth after their first defeat in five league games.

