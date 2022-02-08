Cheick Diabate scores only goal as Exeter see off Orient to boost promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter left it late but picked up three points in their quest for promotion with Cheick Diabate scoring a stoppage-time winner as they beat Orient 1-0.

The young defender, playing only his eighth league game, rose to nod in Archie Collins’ free-kick to light up an otherwise dreadful game.

Exeter made a strong start to the match and should have gone in front when Kieran Phillips was played through on goal by Matt Jay, but he was denied by Lawrence Vigouroux in the Orient goal.

Orient did have the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time, but Aaron Drinan was offside and his header was chalked off.

There was a lengthy delay at the start of the second half when Orient’s Daniel Happe turned awkwardly and collapsed to the ground and was carried off, but Exeter failed to make the most of his misfortune and a good opportunity went begging with Josh Key losing the ball.

Chances were few and far between in a match lacking any quality and it was clear to see why Orient’s winless run was extended to nine games during which they have scored only twice.