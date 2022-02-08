Fraser Horsfall makes the difference as Northampton edge past Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraser Horsfall makes the difference as Northampton edge past Newport

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.05pm
Fraser Horsfall was Northampton’s matchwinner against Newport (PA)
Fraser Horsfall’s late winner sent Northampton into the top three in Sky Bet League Two as they edged an entertaining contest against promotion rivals Newport 1-0 at Sixfields.

Finn Azaz stung the palms of Liam Roberts after 12 minutes and the home goalkeeper was called into action again midway through the first half when tipping Dom Telford’s volley around the post.

Northampton turned the tide as half-time approached and Sam Hoskins nearly poked them in front – but Scott Bennett raced back to clear off the line after goalkeeper Nick Townsend was beaten.

Louis Appere fluffed a big chance early in the second half, blazing over having pounced on a loose ball.

Telford then did likewise at the other end after being slipped through on goal, with keeper Liam Roberts standing tall to pull off a fine save.

Ali Koiki was next to miss a clear opening as he blazed a volley over the crossbar, but that did not matter as Horsfall scrambled in Mitch Pinnock’s corner eight minutes from time to grab a vital win for the Cobblers.

