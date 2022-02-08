Ryan Hardie hits hat-trick in dominant Plymouth win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Hardie hits hat-trick in dominant Plymouth win

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.11pm
Ryan Hardie scored a hat-trick for Argyle (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Hardie bounced back from his FA Cup penalty miss at Chelsea to score a second-half hat-trick as Plymouth came from behind to thump strugglers Crewe 4-1.

The striker passed up the chance to make it 2-2 late in extra-time at Stamford Bridge at the weekend when Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out his effort from 12 yards.

But he made amends in style as his treble kept Argyle three points off the play-off places.

The Railwaymen were ahead at the break thanks to a Chris Long finish and a penalty save from Will Jaaskelainen, who thwarted Argyle spot-kick taker Adam Randell.

But a three-goal blast inside eight second-half minutes turned the game around for Steven Schumacher’s side with Hardie, twice, and Niall Ennis on target before Hardie grabbed his third late on.

When Dan Agyei’s fierce drive from just inside the box was only parried by keeper Michael Cooper, Crewe were ahead with Long tucking the ball into the corner of the net.

The visitors then wasted the opportunity to draw level minutes later after Danny Mayor drew a foul from Luke Offord inside the box. Jaaskelainen guessed correctly, diving to his right to push out Randell’s kick.

Buoyed by that let-off, Crewe went to the other end and Tariq Uwakwe’s blast forced Cooper into evasive action.

Argyle went close to levelling twice before the interval with Panutche Camara letting rip with a 20-yard effort which rebounded off the bar.

Then after Hardie pulled back invitingly for Ennis to finish from close range, Billy Sass-Davies saved the day for Crewe with a decisive touch to divert the ball over.

But there was to be no let off for Crewe after the restart with a spate of clinical finishing. Hardie finished at the back stick, volleying in after he roamed free on the end of Ryan Law’s lofted cross.

And the Pilgrims further capitalised on poor defending with goals inside two minutes. When Jaaskelainen missed his punch to clear the rebound from Mayor’s shot, Ennis headed into an empty net.

Then Hardie drove into the bottom corner with aplomb after Crewe failed to clear their lines.

The Argyle frontman completed his hat-trick in style in the 85th minute, bounding in on a through ball to flick over Jaaskelainen for his side’s fourth.

