Paddy Lane goal denies MK Dons as Fleetwood claim draw

Paddy Lane’s second-half strike secured relegation-threatened Fleetwood a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing MK Dons.

Defender Harry Darling headed home Scott Twine’s free-kick to put the Dons ahead after 12 minutes on a rain-sodden night at Highbury Stadium.

But Lane was on hand to cancel it out six minutes after the restart, picking up Ellis Harrison’s lay-off before smashing the ball past Jamie Cumming for his fourth goal of the season.

Lane’s goal denied MK Dons the chance to leapfrog Wigan into second spot in League One.

Tempers flared as the match reached its conclusion with Dons substitute Tennai Watson fouling Lane and then proceeding to start a tussle with Anthony Pilkington – both Watson and Pilkington were booked.

There was also a penalty claim waved away after man-of-the-match Harrison went down under pressure from the MK Dons defence.

The Cod Army have now drawn four consecutive league games and remain in 19th place, three points above the drop zone.