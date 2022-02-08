Stockport come from two goals down to rescue a point against 10-man Chesterfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport came from two goals down to rescue a point against 10-man Chesterfield at Edgeley Park and remain at the summit of the National League.

Chesterfield looked on course to leapfrog their rivals after Kabongo Tshimanga and Akwasi Asante both scored in the opening half.

But the match turned in Stockport’s favour when Jeff King was dismissed for the visitors. Will Collar pulled one back shortly before the hour, with Ryan Croasdale equalising in the 65th minute.

Stockport remain a single point clear of Chesterfield having played one game more.