Will Aimson nets late winner as Bolton edge League One victory over Charlton

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.28pm
Will Aimson netted his first goal for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Defender Will Aimson scored his first goal for Bolton to earn his side a fifth victory in six League One games with a late winner in a narrow 2-1 victory over Charlton.

Aimson headed in Aaron Morley’s 83rd-minute free-kick after substitute Chuks Aneke threatened to earn the visitors a point.

Within 15 minutes of his introduction, Aneke headed in a 75th-minute cross from fellow replacement Scott Fraser.

His second goal since rejoining from Birmingham cancelled out Dion Charles’ 10th-minute opener.

Former Accrington striker Charles, unplayable for large parts of Wanderers’ win, punished Akin Famewo’s error to net a fourth goal in five games.

Addicks’ recalled skipper Jason Pearce was equally uncomfortable against the Northern Ireland forward.

Booked for hauling down Charles in the second half, he was substituted after luckily escaping a second caution for another foul on the Bolton frontman.

Ian Evatt’s side remain 10th but have collected 16 points from a possible 18 towards in an unlikely push for the play-offs.

Charlton, denied a stoppage-time equaliser when James Trafford saved from Fraser, drop to 13th after losing their four-game unbeaten league run.

