Port Vale claim comfortable League Two victory away to struggling Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale claim comfortable League Two victory away to struggling Carlisle

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.32pm
David Amoo netted Port Vale’s third goal (Nigel French/PA)
David Amoo netted Port Vale’s third goal (Nigel French/PA)

Port Vale secured their first away win for two months with a dominant 3-1 League Two victory over relegation-threatened Carlisle.

David Worrall, James Wilson and David Amoo did the damage as the Valiants picked up their first victory at Brunton Park for five years.

Defeat left Keith Millen’s strugglers just two points above the dreaded trapdoor to non-league football after a disappointing fourth league defeat in a row.

Mistakes at the back cost Carlisle dearly.

Former Manchester United youngster Wilson took advantage of a mishap at the back for Worrall to fire home the opener inside the first minute.

West Brom loanee Owen Windsor opened his account for the hosts in the 21st minute, but it was a mere consolation.

Wilson produced two fine saves from Mark Howard, but third time was a charm as he struck to put Vale ahead just before half-time.

After the break, Kian Harratt hit the side netting for Darrell Clarke’s side.

But Amoo put the game to bed against his old club with a fine finish with 10 minutes to go.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier