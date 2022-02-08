Port Vale claim comfortable League Two victory away to struggling Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale secured their first away win for two months with a dominant 3-1 League Two victory over relegation-threatened Carlisle.

David Worrall, James Wilson and David Amoo did the damage as the Valiants picked up their first victory at Brunton Park for five years.

Defeat left Keith Millen’s strugglers just two points above the dreaded trapdoor to non-league football after a disappointing fourth league defeat in a row.

Mistakes at the back cost Carlisle dearly.

Former Manchester United youngster Wilson took advantage of a mishap at the back for Worrall to fire home the opener inside the first minute.

West Brom loanee Owen Windsor opened his account for the hosts in the 21st minute, but it was a mere consolation.

Wilson produced two fine saves from Mark Howard, but third time was a charm as he struck to put Vale ahead just before half-time.

After the break, Kian Harratt hit the side netting for Darrell Clarke’s side.

But Amoo put the game to bed against his old club with a fine finish with 10 minutes to go.