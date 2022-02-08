Gary Bowyer gets the point but is frustrated by decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer was left bewildered by the decision which saw Brandon Asante-Thomas’ goal ruled out during Salford’s 0-0 draw at Sutton.

Asante-Thomas was adjudged to have handled in the box before firing into an empty net.

But Bowyer said after the Sky Bet League Two contest had finished goalless: “It’s definitely a talking point.

“Brandon’s a yard away from the goalkeeper and the goalie’s smashed it at him and it (the ball) has hit his hand. Is that a deliberate handball? He doesn’t know anything about it.

“Apparently if Brandon squared it to somebody and they put it in the back of the net it’s classed as a goal.

“You’ve gained an advantage if you’ve squared it so it’s a rule that needs looking at and reviewing.”

That was the best it got for the Ammies, who also saw Ryan Watson blast an effort just wide of the target.

And Bowyer added: “I think both teams had opportunities. It was a good battle on a lively pitch. The pitch looks fantastic, but it’s a bit lively.

“I thought we stood up to the fight well. In the second half I thought we showed more intent and looked to try and win it. Ryan Watson has one that flashed just past the post.

“I thought we showed good defensive qualities. You’re always pleased when you come away from home and get a clean sheet.”

Down the other end, Matt Gray’s side had the bulk of the chances.

They hit the side-netting twice in the first half, before Donovan Wilson struck the post.

Gray was left frustrated his side failed to take the lead before the break, but was delighted with another point.

Sutton are still unbeaten in 2022 and have gone an impressive eight games without defeat at Gander Green Lane.

The boss said: “Overall I’m pleased, I’m very pleased. I think it’s another great point on the board.

“It’s a great clean sheet for us. First half we were the better side. I was frustrated not to be ahead at half-time but I’m not frustrated with the result.

“I think it’s a result we’ll look back on at the end of the season and we’ll be very pleased with it.

“We really grew into the half well and we looked the more likely to score. We produced some really good passages of play.

“We created some good chances, hit the side-netting a couple of times and obviously hit the post just before half-time.

“I thought we deservedly should have been in front at half-time.

“We defended really well in the second half to get the least we deserved from the game and that was a clean sheet.”