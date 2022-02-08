Keith Hill pleased to ‘send message’ with overdue win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Keith Hill pleased to ‘send message’ with overdue win

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.52pm
Keith Hill’s side ended their losing run (Nick Potts/PA)
Keith Hill’s side ended their losing run (Nick Potts/PA)

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill toasted his side’s battling spirit as they ended a run of seven successive defeats by beating Walsall at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Jai Rowe’s 34th-minute header earned a first home victory since October for the Iron – who played most of the second half with 10 men following Tom Pugh’s sending-off for a second booking.

“I’m really pleased for everyone, because the run of results we’ve been on does bring a lack of belief,” Hill said.

“It’s all right me as a manager sending out the message that we’re still fighting, but it has to be backed up by results or I’m just a madman – and a soon-to-be ex-manager.

“It feels tremendous, not just for me, but for the supporters as well. The way they celebrated at the end showed a real unity and that’s encouraging for us.

“You can become a victim of situations like the red card, but we reacted well.

“There was a strength to what we were trying to achieve, and a real unity about the way we kept a clean sheet and managed the second half.

“The endeavour was there, and sometimes that’s what it’s all about.

“We have to be better performance-wise with our football, but if we can match that with the spirit we showed tonight, that can take you a long way.”

Aside from Rowe’s goal – which the midfielder nodded home after a free-kick from Ross Millen came back into play off the inside of the post – Walsall dominated.

George Miller fired over from a tight angle after rounding the keeper and headed against the woodwork in the second half, not long after Pugh was given his marching orders for reacting to Hayden White’s challenge.

It meant a seventh successive defeat for the Saddlers, a run in which they have scored just twice.

“At the moment, the players are low on confidence and belief,” Walsall boss Matt Taylor said.

“They’ve got the technique, they’ve shown that this season, but when you work so hard as a team to create opportunities, and don’t take them, it’s frustrating.

“I’ll never stand here and question the players’ effort, and we know they’ve got the quality, but when you’re winning games and scoring goals it’s easy. It becomes almost robotic.

“What you need to do when you’re going through tough periods is you have to really dig in and tonight we weren’t brave enough in front of goal.

“The margins are so tight, but it’s not a time for me to stand here and make excuses, it’s time for me to stand up and be counted and accept full responsibility.

“I thought we did enough to win the game, but to create the number of chances we did and not score is a little bit more than concerning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier