Elliot Bonds makes the right impression on his manager

Boss Michael Duff hailed the attitude of Elliot Bonds after Cheltenham stunned Sunderland with a 2-1 win at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Bonds’ first professional goal cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s opener for the managerless Black Cats before Alfie May’s winner 12 minutes from the end settled the Sky Bet League One contest in the home side’s favour.

Former Hull midfielder Bonds has battled back from a career-threatening knee injury, followed by a loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers to regain match fitness – and Duff believes his application is now paying off.

“When you talk about hard work, I have to give a special mention to Bondsy,” Duff said.

“About 16 months ago, he thought his career was finished. But he’s worked ever so hard and every time I walk past the gym to get to my office, he is in there.

“He was prepared to go to Kidderminster to get games, got his head down and didn’t sulk and he’s gradually grown into the first team. I thought he was brilliant tonight.”

May’s 13th goal of the season in all competitions sealed the points for the Robins to ease their relegation fears.

“Alfie deserved his goal,” Duff said. “I thought Kion Etete was outstanding up there with him and I was really pleased with how we saw the game out.”

The struggling Robins were without a win in 12 games and they fell behind in the first half to Pritchard’s perfectly placed free-kick from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute.

Sunderland were denied a second by Owen Evans’ flying save to deny Leon Dajaku 10 minutes before the break.

Having threatened very little in the first half, the introduction of Leicester loanee Callum Wright from the bench injected new life into Cheltenham.

They levelled through Bonds’ first goal for the club in the 64th minute, a long-range strike that took a deflection on its way past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland, who had lost their previous two games, were rocked and after a half-chance for Ross Stewart hit the side-netting the Black Cats conceded again with 12 minutes to go.

It was created by the impressive Etete, who teed up strike partner May, who fired in his 10th league goal of the campaign to seal a memorable win for the Robins.

Sunderland niterim boss Mike Dodds admitted he is at a loss as to how to rebuild confidence after a run of one win in eight games has seriously undermined their top-two chances.

“On Saturday (2-1 defeat by Doncaster) we tried to change the shape, to try and freshen it up a little bit, but It didn’t work,” he said.

“Today we made five changes to try and freshen it up and for 60 minutes, we had more zip and vigour about our play in and out of possession.

“When you concede the goal, the players clearly are low on confidence and I have to be honest, I don’t have the answer for that.

“If I could bottle confidence, I’d be a millionaire. I will take the responsibility for the last two results, but the reality is that’s one win in eight now and before we were asked to look after the team it was one win in six. The group is quite naturally lacking in confidence.”