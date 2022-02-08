Tranmere boss Micky Mellon heaps praise on ‘brilliant’ Kane Hemmings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon heaps praise on ‘brilliant’ Kane Hemmings

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.56pm
Micky Mellon’s side beat Swindon (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon insisted Kane Hemmings deserved his brilliant brace against below-par Swindon.

January signing Hemmings struck his first Rovers goals as the hosts boosted their automatic-promotion hopes by solidifying second place in League Two.

Paul Glatzel was also on target as Mellon’s men eased past the Robins 3-0 on Merseyside.

Mellon was delighted with the overall team display but had special praise for Hemmings.

“I think he has been brilliant for us,” Mellon said.

“People will judge his goals but he gives us that know how on that end of the pitch.

“Young players around him are thriving off him and his work-rate is second to none.

“He’s a very driven lad and we’re delighted to have him here but it’s great he got the reward tonight with a couple of goals so I’m really pleased for him.”

Hemmings opened the scoring for the hosts as he capitalised on an error to slot home inside six minutes.

Glatzel tapped-in a deserved second after the break after rattling the crossbar in the first half.

And Hemmings sealed a convincing victory from the spot after Rovers had a previous strong handball appeal waved away.

Mellon added: “We should have had another penalty with hands away from the body and above your head.

“It was a stonewaller and it was difficult to fathom why we didn’t get that decision.

“But we were really pleased with our defending. We work very hard on our defending and take great pride in that.

“They are a good football team and work the overloads very well. But our players are ready for the threat and we dealt with them all evening.

“And when we turned them over we looked really dangerous.”

Swindon boss Ben Garner accepted fault with the Robins now winless in five.

“We got punished for the mistakes we made and made it very difficult for ourselves,” he said.

“There were lapses at certain moments and that gave them confidence to build momentum.

“I accept full responsibility; it’s not on anyone else inside our dressing room except me.

“As the head coach I take responsibility for the performance and the result and I apologise to the fans who made the journey here tonight.

“I will work hard to put it right very quickly. If there’s a game this season where the first goal is most important it is this one.

“They don’t score many goals and if you go ahead they have to come out. But if they go behind they do what they did tonight.

“We spoke about the importance of the first goal and unfortunately we gave one away. If we got the first one it would have been a completely different game.”

